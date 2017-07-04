City of Toronto apologizes for rapper Belly’s Canada 150 show

A rapper took to Twitter to defend himself Tuesday after the City of Toronto apologized for “inappropriate content” during his performance at Canada 150 celebrations the night before.

Belly was the final performer at 10:10 p.m. at the city’s four-day festival at Nathan Phillips Square. He was the final act, followed by fireworks around 11 p.m.

Belly performed songs such as “Consuela,” laced with profanity and adult content.

Toronto’s special events Twitter account tweeted an apology for the closing performance later that evening, which was re-tweeted by the official City of Toronto account.

Belly then tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that the event organizers were aware that he would be swearing during his performance. The tweet was later deleted.

His tweet “THEY WILL NEVER CENSOR MY ART,” was also later deleted.

He earlier tweeted: “That’s the beauty of living somewhere with REAL freedoms.”

The festival was advertised as a free event for the public with no age restriction.

Some concert-goers said Belly’s performance wasn’t appropriate for an event where there were families and young kids.

“It’s a family event, the city should have known better,” tweeted Tina Pulciani.

But some people said strong language should be expected at live performances.

“What did you expect lol,” somebody else tweeted.