IPO market in Canada recovering after dismal 2016, PwC report says

TORONTO — PwC says the initial public offering market in Canada has bounced back, posting a steady recovery through the first half of the year after a dismal 2016.

The professional services firm issued a report Tuesday saying there were 16 new IPOs on Canadian exchanges in the first six months of this year that raised a total of $2.9 billion.

It called 2016 the worst year in the nearly 20-year history of its survey of the initial public offering market.

A $1.7-billion offering by Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. on the Toronto Stock Exchange led the second-quarter IPOs this year.

It was the largest IPO since Hydro One in 2015.