Multiple pedestrians struck in North York hit-and-run
Police say a car deliberately collided with three people Tuesday night. The victims were known to the suspect.
Toronto police are investigating after a car “deliberately” collided with three people in North York Tuesday night.
At around 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to a call for sounds of gunshots and a collision in the Allenbury Gdn. and Kingslake Rd. area.
Upon arrival, police say there were no gunshots fired, but a car had jumped over the sidewalk, struck three people and then fled the scene.
“Information from victims and witnesses has led us to believe that this was in fact a deliberate attempt,” police told media on scene.
The victims were known to the suspect, police said.
There was no information on specific injuries but all sustained are considered non-life threatening, investigators tweeted Tuesday night.
