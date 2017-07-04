Multiple pedestrians struck in North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are investigating after a car “deliberately” collided with three people in North York Tuesday night.

At around 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to a call for sounds of gunshots and a collision in the Allenbury Gdn. and Kingslake Rd. area.

Upon arrival, police say there were no gunshots fired, but a car had jumped over the sidewalk, struck three people and then fled the scene.

“Information from victims and witnesses has led us to believe that this was in fact a deliberate attempt,” police told media on scene.

The victims were known to the suspect, police said.