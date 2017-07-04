Toronto officer who hit cyclist with cruiser facing criminal charge

A Toronto police officer is facing a criminal charge after allegedly hitting a cyclist with his cruiser last January.

The charge follows a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigation of an incident that took place in Scarborough on the evening of Jan. 9.

According to an SIU release, TPS officers responded to a call on McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East. Upon arrival, officers "located a man riding a bicycle" who was then struck by a police cruiser.

The 52-year-old cyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

As the case is now before the courts, the SIU won’t comment further about the investigation.