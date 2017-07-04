Toronto officer who hit cyclist with cruiser facing criminal charge
SIU says one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm has been laid against a TPS constable as a result of the incident, which occurred in Scarborough last January.
A Toronto police officer is facing a criminal charge after allegedly hitting a cyclist with his cruiser last January.
The charge follows a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigation of an incident that took place in Scarborough on the evening of Jan. 9.
According to an SIU release, TPS officers responded to a call on McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East. Upon arrival, officers "located a man riding a bicycle" who was then struck by a police cruiser.
The 52-year-old cyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
As the case is now before the courts, the SIU won’t comment further about the investigation.
Torono Police Service Const. Cole Robinson has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 18.
