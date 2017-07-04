Pregnant woman shot in Toronto, expected to live and no direct injury to her fetus

TORONTO — Police say a pregnant woman who was shot in Toronto is expected to survive and her fetus hasn't been hurt.

Toronto police say they responded to a call for a shooting in the city's northwest corridor at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday.

Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu says officers found a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman with multiple gunshot injuries in an apartment building.

She says the woman is 11 weeks pregnant and had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, but no direct injury to her fetus.

Sidhu says the man was shot in the hand and thigh, describing the injuries as non life threatening.