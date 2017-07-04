Ryerson administration wants more clarification from student union on call for name change

Ryerson University is seeking clarification from the school’s student union on demands to change the name of the university and tear down a statue of Egerton Ryerson.

The Ryerson Student Union (RSU) released a total of 11 demands on Canada Day as part of what it called Colonialism 150. Egerton Ryerson was a supporter of public education but his ideas also contributed to the design of Canada’s residential schools.

“We understand the RSU is meeting on July 19 to clarify this campaign and their internal processes. We await the outcome of this meeting and we look forward to hearing the RSU’s concerns through official channels so that we can work together productively,” reads an emailed statement by a university spokesperson.

After the RSU released its demands on Facebook, including mandatory Indigenous content in all programs as well as the creation of an Indigenous-only space, some members of its board released a letter saying they were not involved in the drafting of the demands and would raise concerns.

RSU president Susanne Nyaga told Metro on Tuesday the campaign will be discussed at the meeting but that doesn’t mean the administration couldn’t start talking steps to make space for Indigenous students now.

“I think that they need to really just focus on Indigenous students and listen to the voices of Indigenous students and they can start the conversation tomorrow if they wanted to,” she said.

“I see things like removing the statue and the name change, which are kind of the bigger demands that folks are talking about, I see that being a longer conversation.”

Ryerson is not the first university to grapple with names. In February 2017, the president of Yale University in Connecticut announced plans to change the name of a residential college that honoured John C. Calhoun, a 19th-century white supremacist.

For Sarah Dennis, a sociology student who’s a member of the Nipissing First Nation and the Indigenous Students’ Association, the name and statue are constant reminders of residential schools.

“Despite the fact that Ryerson contributed towards public education as a whole, Ryerson also contributed to one of the main structures that was significant in acts of cultural genocide towards my people that we still feel the effects of very powerfully today,” she said.