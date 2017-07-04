SIU charges Toronto cop after with dangerous driving causing bodily harm
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog has laid a criminal charge against a member of the Toronto police force.
The Special Investigations Unit says the charge relates to an incident that took place in January of this year.
They say police were called to the city's east end and spotted a man riding a bicycle.
The SIU alleges that Toronto police Const. Cole Robinson hit the cyclist with his police cruiser.
Robinson has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.
