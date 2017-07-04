Students of Canadian killed in New Mexico can’t believe ‘Mrs. K is gone’

Police in New Mexico are investigating after a woman was found dead with her husband inside a truck beside a U.S. interstate highway.

The bodies of Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz, 32, and her husband Jacob, 31, were discovered near Albuquerque, N.M. Thursday morning in a blue Dodge truck. Both had been shot in the head, said New Mexico State Police.

Police said the woman was found in the passenger seat, while her husband was on the driver’s side. A handgun was also found in the man's lap.

Officers found the couple while responding to the unrelated crash of a tractor-trailer carrying radioactive waste nearby.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Carl Christensen said police are not actively looking for any suspects, but he notes the investigation is ongoing.

Kokotkiewicz was from Canada but she was living with her husband in Flower Mound, Texas, which is about 45 kilometres northwest of Dallas.

Local media reports say Kokotkiewicz was a teacher working in Dallas and her husband served in the U.S. army.

Kokotkiewicz was certified to teach English, language arts and reading for students in grades 4 to 12, according to records from the State of Texas. She received the qualification in July 2016.

According to the Ontario College of Teachers, Kokotkiewicz graduated from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto in 2014, and was registered to teach in the province that September. Kokotkiewicz also received an Honours Bachelor of Arts from U of T in 2013.

A pamphlet from Kokotkiewicz’s OISE graduation ceremony — when she went by her maiden name, James — notes she received an award from the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.

Tributes have been pouring in on Kokotkiewicz's Instagram account, with some people calling her “Ms. K.”

“I can’t believe Ms. K is gone still,” one person wrote. “Looking at her pictures makes it seem so unreal, especially because I had just talked to her before she left.”

Another person wrote: “My heart breaks ... it will not be the same to look across the hall and not see you there in August.”