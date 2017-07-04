Terror charges laid against Toronto woman arrested after golf club attack: RCMP
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — RCMP say they have laid terror charges against a woman who was arrested last month in an alleged golf club attack at a Canadian Tire store in east Toronto.
Rehab Dughmosh, 32, was previously charged with multiple offences, including assault with a weapon and uttering death threats, in connection with the June 3 incident.
Police allege she swung the golf club at store employees and a customer and threatened them.
They say she then pulled a large knife from under her clothes but store staff pried it out of her hands and restrained her.
Media reports said Dughmosh pledged her allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group during a previous court appearance.
-
Tory's Toronto
When politicians play nice, projects like the Port Lands are born
-
Tory's Toronto
Go ahead, embrace construction: Toronto is fortunate to be a growing city
-
Humans of Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Technologically speaking, Toronto can't afford to keep living in the past