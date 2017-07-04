Terror charges laid against Toronto woman arrested after golf club attack: RCMP

TORONTO — RCMP say they have laid terror charges against a woman who was arrested last month in an alleged golf club attack at a Canadian Tire store in east Toronto.

Rehab Dughmosh, 32, was previously charged with multiple offences, including assault with a weapon and uttering death threats, in connection with the June 3 incident.

Police allege she swung the golf club at store employees and a customer and threatened them.

They say she then pulled a large knife from under her clothes but store staff pried it out of her hands and restrained her.