Man charged in 'suspicous' explosion that demolished Woodbridge cafe
York Region police say they are seeking a second suspect in last week’s blast, which blew out the exterior cement wall of Caffé Corretto on Winges Rd.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
York Region police have charged one man and are seeking another suspect in last week’s explosion at a a café in Vaughan.
A blast that demolished the exterior cement wall of Caffé Corretto on Winges Rd., near Highway 7 on June 29 before 5:30 a.m., was called “suspicious” by police.
Nearby, police found a 33-year-old man suffering from injuries that weren’t life-threatening. He was arrested and taken to hospital.
Juan Eduardo Munoz has been charged with arson and public mischief. He’s also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, accused of stealing a black BMW sedan parked next to the café and covered in debris from the explosion.
Police are seeking a second suspect they believe was also involved in this incident.
With files from Peter Edwards
Most Popular
-
Scientists urge Canada to limit underwater noise to save B.C. killer whales
-
Health Canada probes Banana Boat sunscreen after multiple burn complaints
-
Naval commander apologizes for incident at Indigenous ceremony in Halifax on Canada Day
-
Sackville woman charged in road rage incident after spitting in man's face, waving knife
-
Views
Toronto councillor pulls ‘intersectional’ motion that clashed with Black activists: Paradkar
-
Tory's Toronto
When politicians play nice, projects like the Port Lands are born
-
Tory's Toronto
Go ahead, embrace construction: Toronto is fortunate to be a growing city
-
Humans of Toronto