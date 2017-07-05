Project aims to make Canadian cities more inviting for butterflies, bees

Patches of habitat are being established across Toronto neighborhoods to help create a corridor for butterflies and bees.

They are part of the David Suzuki Foundation’s network of butterfly-friendly gardens and wildflower-filled canoes in parks. The Butterflyway Project is an effort to re-imagine neighbourhoods as “highways of habitat” for local pollinating critters.

One of those canoes sits at the corner of Barton Ave. and Crawford St., in Christie Pits Park. It holds about two dozen native plant species, and it’s one of about 40 canoes across the city.

“The intent of butterflyway project is to build highways of habitats for butterflies,” Butterflyway Project manager Jode Roberts said. “A corridor for bees and butterflies to move through any neighborhoods.”

Toronto is home to about 360 species of bees and 112 species of butterflies, which help maintain a balanced ecosystem and contribute to the circle of life.

“One in every three bites of food we eat relies on bees for pollination,” Roberts said.

Meanwhile the insects are food for birds.

Bees and butterflies are good indicators of the ecosystem, and are now falling prey to habitat loss and climate change. So every little bit that can be done for them goes a long way, Roberts said.

The Toronto Butterflyway project, with sites picked by residents, can be found in the Beaches and Leslieville neighbourhoods in the east end and the Cedarvale-Humewood neighbourhood in the west end.

Four other cities are taking part: Montreal, Victoria, Richmond, B.C., and Markham.