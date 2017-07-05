Smoke billows across Toronto’s west end as fire breaks out on Argyle St.
Blaze has spread across at least four homes in the Ossington Ave. and Dundas St. area.
Toronto’s fire crews are on scene fighting a three-alarm blaze that has spread to at least four homes in the city’s west end, police said.
At around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Toronto firefighters were called to 94 Argyle St., near Ossington Ave. and Dundas St., as heavy smoked billowed in the air.
Police said they have evacuated homes in the area and tweeted that a number of people are being treated for smoke inhalation.
Fire services have approximately 25 trucks on scene.
Investigators are urging residents to close their doors and windows, and avoid the area if possible.
Argyle is closed from Dovercourt Rd. to Dundas St.
