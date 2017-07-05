Three hurt as car hits pedestrians in what police believe was a deliberate act
TORONTO — Three people were injured late Tuesday after a car drove into the group of pedestrians on a north end Toronto sidewalk in what police say appears to have been a deliberate attack.
Police say the vehicle jumped the curb and struck the pedestrians on a sidewalk at about 10:15 p.m. near Don Mills Road East and Sheppard Avenue East.
Const. David Hopkinson says the car fled the scene before emergency crews arrived and left a trail of tire marks carved into the grass where it left the street and damaged a fence.
Det. Mattew Routh says police believe the group was targeted and that the driver and the victims know each other.
One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. (CP24)
