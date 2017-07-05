Five Toronto-based Fringe plays to check out

The Fringe Festival is in full swing from now until July 15, with 160 productions at 35 venues to choose from. Here are five shows firmly rooted in Toronto, whether they look at the city's history, diversity or sometimes comical transit system.

Maddie's Karaoke Birthday Party

It's Maddie's 25th birthday party, but she's missing. In this site-specific show at the Monarch Tavern, her five friends try to solve the mystery and reveal a lot about themselves in between karaoke songs. Expect some audience participation.

Special Constables

Directed by Alec Toller, this comedy promises the summer blockbuster treatment for Toronto's most elite force: TTC constables. After the constables are disbanded due to reckless tactics, a counterfeit Metropass ring threatens the agency's bottom line. The only way to foil the plot is to secretly get the gang back together.

In Sundry Languages

Billed as a production that "looks and sounds like Toronto" this multilingual show uses comic vignettes to look at immigration, accents and identity. Expect to hear eight different languages and consider how they affect how we relate to one another and the city.

Operation Sunshine

In 2014, Jennifer McKinley "stripped and rescued 179 women from the dank bathroom walls" of her childhood home, left there by a tenant named Wild Bill. The images were Sunshine girls from 1988–1991 editions of the Toronto Sun tabloid, and in this feminist one-woman show she uses them to discuss depictions of women, gender-based violence and growing up in the city.

Post No Bills