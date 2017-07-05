Toronto police seek suspect in alleged deliberate hit and run that injured 3

Toronto police say they're looking for a 29-year-old man after what they describe as a deliberate hit and run.

Police say they were called to the city's north end late Tuesday night after reports of shots being fired.

They allege the 29-year-old assaulted and threatened to kill a 38-year-old man, then deliberately drove at him with his car.

Police allege he drove a brown or gold BMW onto the sidewalk and hit a nearby house.

Police say three people suffered non-life threatening injuries, but did not say whether the original target was among those hurt.