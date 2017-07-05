Uber driver facing sex assault charge; alleged victim described as young female
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police say an Uber driver is facing charges in an alleged sexual assault in Oakville, Ont.
Halton regional police say they began investigating the allegations last month.
They describe the alleged victim as a young female passenger.
Police say a 33-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Monday and has been charged with sexual assault and breach of probation.
