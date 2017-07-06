Fire in Toronto neighbourhood damages six homes

TORONTO — A four-alarm fire ripped through a row of tightly-packed homes west of downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening.

The fire (in the Queen-Ossington area) erupted at about 5 p.m. and involved six buildings.

No residents were injured but one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

District Fire Chief Stephan Powell said it was a difficult fire to deal with because of the tight proximity of the houses.

A number of homes in the area were evacuated during the fire and many residents were still not able to return home late Wednesday.