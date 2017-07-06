Fire in Toronto neighbourhood damages six homes
TORONTO — A four-alarm fire ripped through a row of tightly-packed homes west of downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening.
The fire (in the Queen-Ossington area) erupted at about 5 p.m. and involved six buildings.
No residents were injured but one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.
District Fire Chief Stephan Powell said it was a difficult fire to deal with because of the tight proximity of the houses.
A number of homes in the area were evacuated during the fire and many residents were still not able to return home late Wednesday.
Powell said it was too early to say how the fire started. Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene through the night. (CP24)
