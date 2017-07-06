Firefighters remain at the scene of west-end blaze

Toronto fire crews remain at the scene of a four-alarm fire that spread through a line of homes in the city’s west end on Wednesday afternoon.

Two fire trucks are still on Argyle St., near Ossington Ave. and Dundas St. W., as firefighters continue to put out hotspots from the blaze that started at about 5 p.m.

The fire “extensively” damaged four homes and affected two more, said District Chief Stephen Powell.

At the peak of the four-alarm fire, more than 30 fire trucks were at the scene.

Police evacuated homes in the area and tweeted that a number of people were treated for smoke inhalation. A firefighter was also treated on scene for heat exhaustion.

“The smoke was thick throughout the entire neighbourhood,” said Powell.

Firefighters worked overnight into Thursday morning to make sure no flare-ups occurred.

Investigators also remain on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.