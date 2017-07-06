Condo rents continue to rise in the GTA, says new report

Condo rents continue to rise in the GTA, a new report shows, despite recent measures to throw cold water on the market.

According to real-estate research firm Urbanation, the average rent for condo apartments in the GTA rose to $2,073 in the second quarter of 2017, up 10.7 per cent from the same time last year. The average size of units also shrunk to 717 square feet, from 741 a year ago.

Rent was up 5.1 per cent from the first quarter of 2016, the highest ever quarter-to-quarter increase since Urbanation started keeping track.

It’s the first set of numbers the firm has released since Ontario’s Fair Housing Plan was announced in late April, which expanded rent control to apartments built after 1991, among other measures aimed at keeping housing affordable in the GTA.

“I think these policy changes are causing some short-term corrective movements in the ownership market, which is basically adding fuel to an already red-hot rental market against the backdrop of a quickly growing GTA economy,” said Shaun Hildebrand, Urbanization’s senior vice-president. “If you have fewer people buying, you’ll have more people renting and less supply as turnover in the rental market declines.”

While this is bad news for renters who are now paying over $2,000 a month, Hildebrand said developers should take the numbers as a positive sign. “I hope this provides encouragement for developers to proceed with their rental projects that are planned despite the extension of rent control, because the supply is badly needed,” he said.