Home Capital Group creates new executive role to focus on strategy

TORONTO — Home Capital Group (TSX:HCG) says it has created a new executive role focused on strategic opportunities, as it strives to reverse its fortunes.

The Toronto-based alternative lender says Greg Parker will helm the newly established position of executive vice-president of strategy.

Home Capital says Parker will focus on identifying and evaluating options to further develop the company's business and strengthen prospects for long-term growth.

David Cluff, currently chief credit officer, replaces Parker as executive vice-president of enterprise risk management and chief risk officer.

Last week, Home Capital said it had narrowed down potential CEO candidates to a short list and was weeks away from making an announcement.