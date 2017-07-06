Home sales down 37 per cent across GTA, say new TREB numbers

New numbers from the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) offer an early glimpse at the impact of the province's big move to keep the housing market under control.



Home sales in the GTA plummeted 37 per cent in June compared to the same month last year. There were 7,974 sales reported through TREB's MLS system this June, compared to 12,794 in June 2016.

The numbers are only the second set of monthly TREB data released since the province announced its Fair Housing Plan.

Prices didn't see the same dramatic dip. The average price for all home types across the GTA in June was $793,915, up 6.3 per cent from June 2016, though it was still far less than the year-over-year increases for April (up 24.5 per cent to $920,791) and May (up 14.9 per cent to $863,910).

The number of new residential listings entered into TREB's system — 19,614 — was also up, 15.9 per cent compared to last June.

“We are in a period of flux that often follows major government policy announcements pointed at the housing market," said TREB president Tim Syrianos in a press release.

"On one hand, consumer survey results tell us many households are very interested in purchasing a home in the near future, but some of these would-be buyers seem to be temporarily on the sidelines waiting to see the real impact of the Ontario Fair Housing Plan," he explained.

"On the other hand, we have existing home owners who are listing their home because they feel price growth may have peaked. The end result has been a better supplied market and a moderating annual pace of price growth."

The TREB report adjusted its forecast for sales in 2017 downward to between 89,000 and 100,000, below the record level in 2016.

Ontario's plan included a 15 per cent tax on non-resident buyers as well as expanded rent control. The provincial government released its own numbers on foreign buyers Tuesday, indicating that they made up only about five per cent of sellers in the Toronto and Golden Horsehoe Area in the month after the tax was implemented.