Ontario doctors plan to appeal court decision to identify top-billers

The Ontario Medical Association has announced that it wants to appeal a court ruling that would make the names of the province’s top-billing doctors public.

In an email sent to 29,000 members Thursday, the organization said it wants to ask the Ontario Court of Appeal to overturn a lower court ruling that would allow public disclosure of the names.

The OMA continues to maintain that physicians’ identities should be exempt from disclosure under the personal privacy provisions of Ontario’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

An adjudicator with the Information and Privacy Commission of Ontario last year ordered the release of the names, ruling that they constitute professional, not personal, information.

Doctors sought to have that IPC order quashed through a judicial review.

But a week ago, the Divisional Court dismissed their application, ruling that the IPC’s order was a reasonable one.

The OMA’s board of directors held a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss next steps. The board decided to file a motion in Ontario’s top court, seeking leave to appeal, according to the email to members.

“The board continues to strongly disagree with the IPC adjudicator’s ruling that physician payment information is not personal information protected from disclosure. The board overwhelmingly decided that we must stand our ground and exhaust every possible avenue to fight for our members on this matter,” the email said.

Billing information does not reflect the actual earnings of doctors and “provides no useful information regarding the health care system,” it continued.

Torstar News Service has been trying for more than three years to get physician-identified OHIP payment data on top billers from the health ministry.

In response to a 2014 freedom-of-information request, the ministry granted access only to non-identifiable data: The amounts most doctors in question received in OHIP payments and their medical specialties.

Identities were withheld because the ministry deemed their release would be an unjustified invasion of privacy.

Torstar successfully appealed to the IPC.

The limited amount of data provided so far by the ministry shows that the top 100 billers received a total of $191 million in 2012-13.

The highest paid was an ophthalmologist who received more than $6 million. The next two highest paid doctors each received more than $4 million. Nineteen doctors each received payments of more than $2 million.

Ophthalmologists were the biggest billers, followed by diagnostic radiologists and then cardiologists.

(Torstar requested five years worth of physician-identified data. The most current available data at the time covered year years 2008/09 to 2012/13, inclusive.)

Other jurisdictions already make this information public, including British Columbia, Manitoba and the United States. New Brunswick started going public with the data last month. Newfoundland and P.E.I. have also taken steps to do so.

Ontario already makes public how much it pays to salaried doctors who work in the public sector, for example hospitals, in its annual Sunshine List of civil servants earning more than $100,000.

Star lawyer Iris Fisher said last week’s Divisional Court ruling was a strong one that confirms that doctors “should be treated like everyone else who gets paid from the public purse.”

Physician payments comprise a huge government expenditure, which needs to be transparent, she said.

“Now, we have both the IPC and the Divisional Court affirming the public’s right to know how much government spends and on what. There is no basis for overturning two levels of decisions and I think the OMA will have a tall hurdle to clear to convince the Court of Appeal to hear the case,” Fischer said.

Meantime, the IPC has put on hold an appeal of a separate FOI request from Torstar, this one seeking OHIP payment data on all Ontario doctors. The IPC said it would make a decision on that appeal once the one on top billers was addressed by the courts.

The OMA’s email to members said that, according to its lawyers, all physician billings would be released if the organization’s appeal on top billers is unsuccessful

“The OMA . . . will continue to develop strategies for dealing with subsequent releases of information in the future,” the statement said.

In a phone interview later in the day, OMA president Dr. Shawn Whatley said that the organization’s primary concern is that physician-identified payment data could be made public without appropriate context.

It’s important for Ontarians to know that doctors pay overhead expenses from their OHIP payments, he said. In clinic settings, such expenses can include employee salaries and pricey equipment.

In some communities, there is a shortage of specialists and those physicians who are available serve very large populations, Whatley noted, explaining why some may receive large OHIP payments.

“We need to put patient access at the centre of this discussion,” he said, adding that he does not want doctors to be discouraged from working in such settings.

“Docs are committed to transparency and accountability. We would welcome a conversation about how best to achieve these goals in such a way that it doesn’t compromise access to patient care,” Whatley said.