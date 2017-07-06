Classmates of Jeremiah Perry return to Toronto after 'huge tragedy'

Students from two Toronto high schools continue to make their way home Thursday after a 15-year-old classmate drowned in an Algonquin Park lake on Tuesday.

Eighteen students and two staff members arrived back in Toronto by bus early Thursday morning after being flown to the park’s welcome centre by float plane.

The remaining students and staff are making their way out of the park from the remote camp site where Jeremiah Perry drowned on Tuesday, and were expected to arrive back in Toronto later Thursday.

Jeremiah, a student at C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute, was swimming in Big Trout Lake on Tuesday evening when he went underwater and did not resurface.

His body was recovered the following afternoon.

Thirty-three students from C.W. Jeffreys and Westview Centennial Secondary School, including Jeremiah and his older brother Marion, arrived on Sunday at Algonquin Park for the annual excursion. The trip was scheduled to last until Friday.

On Wednesday, the students were divided into two groups, with Jeremiah’s brother among those who were brought out of the park by plane.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz said the remaining students will be coming home on Thursday afternoon along with two social workers and TDSB staff members who have gone to the park to meet them.

“TDSB’s entire focus is to support the family and to ensure the safety of the students with bringing them home. Once all the kids have returned home, in terms of moving forward, there will be more conversation,” said Schwartz-Maltz.

“It’s a very special community, so many parents and members of the community have already come to the school to show their support.”

The excursion was part of a summer school outdoor education program that focused on leadership development, said TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird.

Activities like canoeing and portage were part of the trip, and Bird said that swim tests would have been done prior to departure.

The swim test was described as “quite strict” by Schwartz-Maltz, and included water safety, laps, and a level of underwater endurance. Of the staff on the trip, two are teachers and the others are outdoor education specialists.

Karen Falconer, the superintendent for C.W. Jefferys’s summer school, came outside the school an hour after Jeremiah’s death was confirmed to express her condolences to the family and gratitude to Ontario Provincial Police, principals, teachers, staff and the community “in the face of this huge tragedy.”

Safety, she said, was at the top of mind for the TDSB for all their trips.

“We will continue to learn from each and every trip that we take. There isn’t a single tragic incident that’s happened in the Toronto District School Board that we have not learned from and become better at,” she said.

“But we know every possible procedure and process was in place to ensure the safety of our students and staff . . . The sadness of this is even more profound in light of how seriously we take that safety.”