West Nile virus back in Toronto
Toronto Public Health confirms this year’s first positive mosquito test for West Nile virus. Last alert issued in August, 2016.
Toronto Public Health has confirmed that mosquitoes in the city have tested positive for West Nile virus.
This is this year’s first positive mosquito test for the virus — a potentially serious illness that is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
“While the risk of becoming infected with West Nile virus in Toronto is low, now is a good time to remind residents of the ways they can protect themselves from mosquito bites and help reduce the risk of infection,” said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health.
The city’s last alert that mosquitoes tested positive for the virus was last August.
On June 30, mosquitoes in Mississauga also tested positive for the virus.
Symptoms of the illness can range from mild to severe including fever, headache, body aches, rashes, and swollen lympth glands. More serious symptoms include severe headache, nausea and vomiting, high fever, loss of consciousness, muscle weakness, and paralysis.
Toronto Public Health said once a week, 40 mosquito traps are set across Toronto, as part of the city’s West Nile virus mosquito reduction program.
The collected mosquitoes are submitted to a laboratory for identification and testing for West Nile virus. The trap catch basins are treated with larvicide to reduce mosquito breeding.
Toronto Public Health says Torontonians can prevent infection by wearing light-coloured long-sleeved shirts and pants, applying insect repellent, removing standing water where mosquitoes can breed, and ensuring your home has screens on windows and doors.
