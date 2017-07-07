Four suicides in northern Ontario First Nations communities this week: spokesman

TORONTO — A spokesman for several Indigenous communities in northern Ontario says four people, including three children, have committed suicide within the last week.

Michael Heintzman of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation says a boy between the ages of 10 and 12 and a 12-year-old girl died over the weekend in Pikangikum, Ont., a First Nations community near the Ontario-Manitoba border.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old committed suicide in Summer Beaver, Ont., north of Fort Hope.

And a day later, a 21-year-old man from the Fort Severn First Nation died in a Thunder Bay, Ont. medical centre.

Heintzman says there have now been eighteen suicides within the Nishnawbe Aski Nation's territory since January 1 of this year.