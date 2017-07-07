Fraud charge against Ont. health services business owner to be withdrawn

OAKVILLE, Ont. — A fraud charge against an Oakville, Ont. man accused in an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme is set to be withdrawn this month.

Ajay Uppal's lawyer says he learned of the decision Friday.

In a letter to the defence, prosecutors say they intend to withdraw charges against Uppal and seven others on July 19 after finding there was no reasonable chance of a conviction.

Uppal, who owns APKA Health, a company selling assistive devices, was charged last year with fraud over $5,000.

Police previously said they began investigating APKA Health in 2014 after receiving a complaint from the provincial government's Assistive Device Program.

The complaint alleged that APKA was working in collusion with registered ADP authorizers to supply equipment to clients who didn't meet the eligibility criteria.