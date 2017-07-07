One man killed in Highway 401 crash
OPP have closed all eastbound collector lanes on Hwy. 401 at Hwy. 404.
A man is dead after a collision on eastbound Hwy. 401 west of Victoria Park Ave. early Friday morning.
The crash happened at around 3 a.m. when a car collided with the rear of a tractor trailer.
Paramedics say the driver of the car, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPP have closed all eastbound collector lanes on Hwy. 401 at Hwy. 404 for the investigation.
