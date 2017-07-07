Toronto deputy mayor, city councillor Pam McConnell has died: Tory
TORONTO — Pam McConnell, a Toronto deputy mayor and longtime city councillor, has died.
Toronto Mayor John Tory made the solemn announcement Friday afternoon at city hall.
Tory praised McConnell's efforts to battle poverty in the city as well as her work with children.
Other councillors mourned her death on social media, calling her a principled and dedicated public servant.
McConnell had served on city council since 1994.
