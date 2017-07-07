Meet the man who's growing Toronto's urban surf scene

To some​, it’s the 6ix. But to ​Antonio Lennert, it’s Toronto: Surf City.

“You can surf within 15 minutes of downtown when it’s working and, if you’re willing to drive, you can surf within a 200-kilometre radius once or twice a week,” said Lennert.​

“As the fourth-largest city in North America and the largest city in Canada, I think that can give us the title​.”

The Brazilian native has become one of the most vocal proponents and organizer​​​s of the 1,500-strong Great Lakes surfing scene. For the past three years, he’s preached the gospel of freshwater surf, leading beach cleanups, preparing wave-forecasting workshops and ​co-ordinating pop-up ​gear shops through his Surf the Greats organization.

This week, he threw the doors open to the surfing community’s first official clubhouse in Leslieville: ​a mixed-use surf shop, cafe and gallery he hopes ​will cause the number of surfers to swell even higher​​.

“Our goal here is to educate — how and where to do it, what equipment they need to do it safely,” he said. “We’re trying to make it accessible.”

At its heart, Surf the Greats is built on connecting all Torontonians to the Great Lakes. The community organization is vocal on the issue of water quality and, in addition to beach cleanups, runs a Freshwater Fund to support​ ​the Lake Ontario Waterkeeper.

In the water, Lennert tries to promote inclusivity rather than the fiercely protective localism that some surf breaks around the world have developed. After all, with the Great Lakes’ combined coastline running 12 times the length of California and four times​ ​that of the United States’ east coast, Lennert says there’s plenty of room.