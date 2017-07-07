Veteran city councillor Pam McConnell has died at 71

Veteran city councillor and social justice advocate Pam McConnell has died. She was 71.

McConnell, who represented Ward 28, Toronto Centre-Rosedale, was first elected to city council in 1994, after serving for 12 years as a school trustee.

She died July 7 after suffering from a continuing problem with her lungs.

“Throughout her 35 years of public service she moved mountains — in her Ward with Regent Park, the Distillery District and Corktown Common and across the city as deputy mayor working on poverty reduction,” said Councillor Paula Fletcher, a longtime friend and colleague.

“She was well respected by all councillors and always took the time to be kind even in the heat of argument in city council.”

Councillor Jaye Robinson, who sat near McConnell in the council chamber for the past six years, said “She was a very feisty individual, very passionate about her work at city hall.”

“She was a fighter,” Robinson said. “She invested the time that needed to be invested to move her issues through council, which is not always easy when you’re dealing with 44 people.”

It was a commitment to public service matched only by the passion she felt for her family: her husband, two children and four grandchildren.

“She lit up, just lit up, when she spoke about her grandchildren,” said Robinson, who added that McConnell always had new photos of them to share.

Throughout her political career, McConnell was a passionate advocate for social justice, and led the way, in her seventh and final term, for the city’s poverty-reduction strategy.

“Poverty is everybody’s business,” McConnell told the Star in 2015 after the strategy was released.

“The survival and prosperity of Toronto demands that we pay attention to moving as many Torontonians as possible down the road from poverty to prosperity,” she said.

McConnell’s fight for a reduction in poverty lasted decades. In her days as a school trustee, she helped found Parents for Better Beginnings in Regent Park, an early childhood learning program that continues to serve families today.

In more recent years, she worked tirelessly to revitalize the entire neighbourhood.

“Pam was an exceptional advocate for her constituents and for those less well off city wide,” said former mayor David Miller, in a statement.

“Her passion to make a meaningful positive difference in people’s lives will be sorely missed at city hall.”

In Regent Park, McConnell championed an approach to community building that emphasized a social development plan and “revitalization without relocation,” said Tim Jones, the CEO of Artscape, a not-for-profit urban development organization.

“The model that evolved . . . had her fingerprints all over it, and it’s one of the reasons that the revitalization has the support it has in the community.”

She was also an ardent champion of the arts.

“As a city builder, she really understood the role that the arts can play in bringing people together, in building community, fostering social cohesion,” he said.

A long time member of the NDP, McConnell didn’t let political leanings affect her work. She was known for her ability to bring people together, regardless of their political affiliation or their particular views on an issue.

It’s an approach she took to her work as a member of the Toronto Police Services Board, where she served from late 2003 to 2010. There, McConnell fought to address racial profiling and bring community policing back to Toronto’s neighbourhoods.

Early in her tenure, McConnell served as vice-chair of the board under the chairmanship of Toronto lawyer Alan Heisey. Politically it was a tumultuous time as both the municipal and provincial governments had recently changed.

“We sort of went through a crucible of fire together,” said Heisey, who was also a constituent of the long-time councillor.

Despite finding themselves on opposite ends of the political spectrum — he was a Conservative — Heisey said he was a “big fan” of McConnell.

“Pam’s great gift was that although you knew she was a lefty, she never let it get in the way of consensus,” he said.

“Some people make politics a career, and, for her I think it was a vocation.”

She “really did care about people,” Heisey said.

As McConnell resigned from her own stint as chair of the board in 2005, Star columnist Royson James, wrote that she was “tough, resolute, pointed and opinionated, intractable on matters of principle and single-minded in pursuing an agenda.”

“McConnell is never an easy one to like. She talks too much, seems too stubborn and sets political masters like Miller on pins and needles when she gets cranked up,” he continued.

“But she did the impossible; she helped turn around the board’s image in a year and has set it on a course towards respectability.”

Over the years, McConnell’s service has extended beyond the borders of Toronto. She represented the city at the Board of Directors of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities from 1999 onward, founding its standing committee on increasing women’s participation in municipal government during that time.

Twice, she was awarded for her service to the community — once from the Duke of Edinburgh for her work with inner city youth in 1997, and, in 2013, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal, for her decades of public service.