Weekend brings more TTC and road closures

A stretch of the TTC subway won’t be running this weekend, while a number of special events will also cause road closures across the city.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service between Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence stations on Line 1 as TTC crews do track work. Shuttle buses will be running throughout the closure. Regular subway service will resume Monday at 6 a.m.

There will be no parking on Yonge St. between Lawrence Ave. and Bloor St. to allow for quicker bus service and traffic flow.

Events causing road closures include:

Salsa on St. Clair

St. Clair Ave. between Winona Dr. and Christie St. will be closed from Saturday 8 a.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m. for the event.

Extra service will be added to the 126 Christie bus route. The 512 St Clair streetcar will be replaced by buses with a diversion in both directions via Oakwood Ave., Davenport Rd., and Christie St.

From 8 a.m. Saturday to Monday at 5 a.m., streetcars will be replaced by buses west of St Clair West station.



The 512 St Clair streetcars will operate between St Clair and St Clair West stations only. The 512 St Clair buses will provide service on St Clair Ave., between St Clair West station and Gunns Loop.

Taste of Lawrence

Lawrence Ave. E. between Warden Ave. and Birchmount Rd. will be closed Friday 10 a.m. to Monday at 2 a.m.

The 54 and 354 Lawrence East buses will divert in both directions via Warden Ave., Bertrand Ave., and Birchmount Rd.

Fusion of Taste

Islington Ave. between Albion Rd. and Wardlaw Cres. will be closed from Sunday at 6 a.m. to Mondayat 1 a.m. for the festival.