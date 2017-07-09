B.C. ticket takes Saturday night's $9.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The $9.5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket purchased somewhere in British Columbia.
And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 12 will be approximately $5 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
Toronto councillor pulls ‘intersectional’ motion that clashed with Black activists: Paradkar
-
Tory's Toronto
When politicians play nice, projects like the Port Lands are born
-
Tory's Toronto
Go ahead, embrace construction: Toronto is fortunate to be a growing city
-
Humans of Toronto