Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision with pickup truck in Brock
The 59-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle after being struck by a pickup truck on Saturday.
A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in the Township of Brock on Saturday.
The 59-year-old man from Fergus was driving a motorcycle west on Torah Concession 5 when a white Ford pickup truck heading north on Osborne St. collided with it in the intersection, police say.
The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and had to be airlifted from the local hospital to a Toronto hospital.
Durham Regional Police were called to the scene of the collision just after 4:30 p.m.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 31-year-old Markham man, stayed on the scene with the three passengers of his vehicle, and cooperated with police.
The driver were not injured.
