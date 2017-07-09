Woman dead after motorcycle crash near Evergreen Brickworks

A motorcyclist rushed to a trauma centre after a collision near the Evergreen Brickworks Saturday night has died of her injuries.

Police were called just after 8 p.m. about a crash between a motorcycle and a car in the area of Bayview Ave. near the Brickworks, Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong said.

Paramedics say the motorcyclist was taken to hospital without vital signs, where she was later pronounced dead.

Kwong said the driver of the car involved with the crash remained at the scene and was assessed for injuries.

Police closed the Bayview Extension southbound at Pottery Rd. but the roads have since reopened.

It was the second crash of the night involving a motorcycle.