Woman dead after motorcycle crash near Evergreen Brickworks
Police say the woman, who was driving the motorcycle, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. It was the second crash involving a motorcycle Saturday evening.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A motorcyclist rushed to a trauma centre after a collision near the Evergreen Brickworks Saturday night has died of her injuries.
Police were called just after 8 p.m. about a crash between a motorcycle and a car in the area of Bayview Ave. near the Brickworks, Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong said.
Paramedics say the motorcyclist was taken to hospital without vital signs, where she was later pronounced dead.
Kwong said the driver of the car involved with the crash remained at the scene and was assessed for injuries.
Police closed the Bayview Extension southbound at Pottery Rd. but the roads have since reopened.
It was the second crash of the night involving a motorcycle.
Just after 7 p.m., a 19-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision in Etobicoke that involved at least four other vehicles.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
Toronto councillor pulls ‘intersectional’ motion that clashed with Black activists: Paradkar
-
Tory's Toronto
When politicians play nice, projects like the Port Lands are born
-
Tory's Toronto
Go ahead, embrace construction: Toronto is fortunate to be a growing city
-
Humans of Toronto