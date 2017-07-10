Toronto police urge drivers to be mindful of motorcyclists after third fatality
Traffic services said 191 motorcycle-involved collisions have been reported this year.
Toronto police are urging drivers and motorcyclists to be aware of each other on the road following a weekend fatal accident, the third death in 191 motorcycle-involved collisions this year.
Drivers are advised to maintain a distance equivalent to five seconds when driving behind a motorcycle. Police said drivers should also check blind spots regularly when changing lanes.
Motorcyclists are advised to slow down since their bikes have limited grip on the road.
Police are also reminding motorcyclists to wear proper riding gear such as wearing a helmet, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, ankle boots, a jacket and reflective vests to make them visible.
According to city data, six motorcyclists were killed last year.
The latest fatality happened around 8:05 p.m. Saturday when a car driver attempted to make a U-turn on the Bayview Ave. extension, approaching Beltline Trail and collided with two motorcycles.
All three vehicles were travelling north.
The 35-year-old woman riding a Honda motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre without vital signs. She was later pronounced dead.
The other motorcyclist, a 46-year-old woman, suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Toronto traffic services Const. Clinton Stibbe said there has been no determination if speed was a factor.
Meanwhile, the 39-year-old driver remained on the scene, said Stibbe. No charges have been laid.
