Flooded sections of Toronto Island will stay closed this summer
Parts of the island are on schedule to open July 31, but the city says the date could be moved depending on weather conditions.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto officials say water levels near the Toronto Island are receding slower than expected and some parts will be closed for the entire summer.
In a statement issued Monday, the city says sections of the island are on schedule to open July 31 but the date could be moved depending on weather conditions.
Toronto Island has been closed to visitors all summer after high water levels caused massive flooding throughout the park.
City council also voted to stop collecting rent and licence fees from island residents and licence holders until the full scale of the flood's financial impact is known.
Restaurants and other businesses on the island rely on the busy summer season for most of their income.
The city says that businesses are missing out on as many 20,000 daily visitors during the summer closure.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto councillor pulls ‘intersectional’ motion that clashed with Black activists: Paradkar
-
Tory's Toronto
When politicians play nice, projects like the Port Lands are born
-
Tory's Toronto
Go ahead, embrace construction: Toronto is fortunate to be a growing city