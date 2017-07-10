Pedestrian killed by GO train as police investigate shots fired report
Toronto police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO train just east of the Guildwood station Sunday night.
They say it happened around 9:40 p.m. just as officers were responding to a report of shots being fired in the same area.
Police say the gunfire wasn't related to the death of the pedestrian, but passengers had to remain on board the train until police gave the all clear.
The incident temporarily suspended GO train service on the Lakeshore East line.
No information was immediately released concerning the pedestrian who was killed. (680 News)
