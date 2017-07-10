Selfie-seeking siblings rescued from Scarborough Bluffs, charged

Two siblings in their 20s have been charged after getting into a dangerous predicament on the Scarborough Bluffs, all for a selfie.

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Toronto Fire Service tweeted they were attempting a rope rescue to retrieve two people who had become stranded near the top of the bluffs.

The siblings were lowered with harnesses and ropes one at a time and reached safety at about 8:30 p.m., according to Toronto fire services.

Toronto Police Constable Victor Kwong said the siblings climbed the bluffs to take a photo.

“Dangerous & waste of resources all for a #selfie,” Kwong tweeted.