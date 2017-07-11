Canada’s top violinists showcased in Toronto Summer Music Festival

When Edmonton native Andrew Wan was growing up, violinist James Ehnes was his idol.

An international superstar who burst on the Canadian scene as a teen, Ehnes has achieved fame and recognition far beyond his early days growing up in Brandon, Manitoba.

“I grew up in Edmonton idolizing him. His playing is strong, beautiful, intense and exacting,” says Wan.

So imagine Wan’s pleasure playing as a peer in a concert with Ehnes during the Toronto Summer Music Festival, which begins Thursday and runs to Aug. 5 at Koerner Hall, Walter Hall and other locations in the city.

“He is utterly dependable,” says Wan. “To be able to execute (music) with his level of stress and beauty is ideal. He is a national treasure.”

Also performing in that Bach-only concert on July 19 is Jonathan Crow, festival artistic director and concertmaster of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Wan similarly has a strong affinity for Crow, who hails from Prince George, B.C. He followed in Crow’s footsteps teaching at McGill University and being named concertmaster of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra.

The three are now established Canadian violin virtuosi. And the Bach concert, plus other solo performances and teaching opportunities, will allow them to shine in the city’s classical festival.

Like the Three Tenors, these Canadian violinists will provide music lovers with an abundance of talent rarely assembled on one stage.

Crow, who is programming the festival for his first time, says playing with and showcasing fellow Canadians was a given.

“Canada punches above its weight in classical music,” he says.

The program “features great people, great composers and everything about Canada.”

The Canadian embrace includes American-born Joseph Johnson, a cellist with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and a member of its chamber orchestra with Crow, “who is here to celebrate all of this.”

The festival opens with the well-known St. Lawrence String Quartet, which burst onto the scene after winning the prestigious Banff International String Quartet Competition 24 years ago and is still going strong today. Also performing (on July 24) is the Toronto-based Rolston String Quartet — last year’s Banff winners — making their local debut as a professional quartet.

The music performed throughout is primarily classical with a bit of jazz thrown in, as well as new Canadian compositions. For example, pieces titled “Skunk” and “Goose” will be performed at an Aug. 4 program titled “Last Night of the Festival, Eh!” which will resemble the Last Night of the Proms with old British and European classical music along with Canadian influences such as the fiddle.

Winnipeg-born Martin Beaver, who until they disbanded was the first violinist with the Tokyo String Quartet, performs Friday in a rare Canadian appearance as he has been travelling extensively in recent years.

Interwoven throughout the festival are numerous mentoring and master classes, some open to the public, where students and established musicians meet to further their skills.

“Teaching is good for me,” says Crow. “It follows me onstage where I must practise what I preach.”

Ehnes, who runs a music festival in Seattle (in which Wan participated), has also programmed many Canadians.

“I sort of joke I’m infiltrating my people into my festival,” he says.

He and Crow are “best friends” and Ehnes says the Bach concerto for three violins will showcase all of their skills.

“Bach’s concertos are highly virtuosi. Each of the violinists has a lot of notes.”

He agrees with Crow about the unexpectedly high representation of Canadians on the classical music scene, especially those like him who came from small communities.

“We’re products of the great Canadian music culture,” he says, adding, “CBC was a huge part of our childhood. That’s all we had. It’s one thing if you are in a large centre. But, if you aren’t, if it’s not on CBC, it’s not available.”

He enjoys the master classes and will also give a solo recital on July 17 at Koerner Hall. In it, he will perform the premiere of a work by Canadian composer Barrie Cabena.

Travelling with his wife and two children, Ehnes will also visit Quebec and Stratford music festivals during the summer before returning to Florida, his home now, when his older child enters kindergarten.

“I’m happy and fortunate,” Ehnes says of performing where and when he chooses.

Crow, the father of two girls ages 9 and 11, has programmed three new children’s concerts, which are free.

July 19 is “The Violin,” July 26 is “Schoolyard Carmen” and Aug. 2 is “Celebrating Canada.”

These concerts are not dumbed down, he says, but feature “people at the top of their field.” Summer camps and groups are also invited to these 10 a.m. concerts at the University of Toronto’s Walter Hall. They are aimed at children 5 to 12 years old.