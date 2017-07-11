Man in serious condition after shooting near Jane and Sheppard
Police responded to reports that three to five shots were fired just after 3 p.m.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man is in serious condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police said they received several reports of three to five shots fired just after 3 p.m. near Jane St. and Sheppard Ave. W. Police later found a male near the scene with injuries.
Paramedics say a male in his 20s was shot in the torso and taken to hospital. According to police, his injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.
Laura Rd. is closed from Lomar Dr. to Stanley Rd.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto councillor pulls ‘intersectional’ motion that clashed with Black activists: Paradkar