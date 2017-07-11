News / Toronto

Man in serious condition after shooting near Jane and Sheppard

Police responded to reports that three to five shots were fired just after 3 p.m.

Toronto police responding to reports of gunfire near Sheppard Ave. W. and Jane St. discovered a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

A man is in serious condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received several reports of three to five shots fired just after 3 p.m. near Jane St. and Sheppard Ave. W. Police later found a male near the scene with injuries.

Paramedics say a male in his 20s was shot in the torso and taken to hospital. According to police, his injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Laura Rd. is closed from Lomar Dr. to Stanley Rd.

