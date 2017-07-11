Search for rescue dog who bolted at airport ends after pup found
TORONTO — A frantic search for a missing rescue dog came to a triumphant end on Tuesday when the animal was located and sent off to her new Canadian home.
The 10-pound dog named Emily went missing from Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon shortly after she arrived on a flight from Greece.
She had travelled to Toronto in order to be adopted by a local family.
The group that co-ordinated her adoption, Stray Paws from Greece, says Emily bolted after being released from her crate and ran across the highway near the airport.
The Canada Border Services Agency says Emily was finally found on Tuesday morning, though provided no details of her rescue.
The agency says Emily is now being returned to her new adoptive family.
