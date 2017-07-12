Canadian dollar rallies as BoC hikes interest rate for the first time in 7 years

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar is higher this morning following a highly anticipated increase to the Bank of Canada's key lending rate.

The loonie was trading at 77.90 cents US shortly after the central bank's announcement — half a cent above Tuesday's average price of 77.40 cents US.

The Bank of Canada says it's raising its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.75 per cent — its first increase in nearly seven years. The last time it increased the target rate was in September 2010.

Canada's dollar has been rising for weeks amid expectations that the rate would be raised.

It was also helped Wednesday by higher oil and gold prices.

The August crude contract jumped $1.13 to US$46.17 per barrel. The August gold contract gained $4.40 to US$1219.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was up a penny at US$2.68 a pound.

The August natural gas contract pulled back four cents to US$3.00 per mmBTU.

Stock markets in both Canada and the U.S. were showing strong gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 114.07 points to 15,263.21, after about 45 minutes of trading. The index was led by gains by Canada's energy, financials and consumer staples sectors.