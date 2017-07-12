Get excited, classical fans: Toronto Summer Music Festival is here
Concerts, Q&As, open rehearsals and master classes are all on the menu for the next three weeks.
The Toronto Summer Music Festival kicks off Thursday, bringing classical music to three Toronto concert halls for three weeks.
The festival features concerts, Q&As, open rehearsals and master classes. Individual tickets start at $20, and passes range from $416 to $733.
Want to enjoy the classical music, but not the price tag? Heliconian Hall will host free 12 p.m. concerts and pay-what-you-can 5 p.m. concerts on various dates throughout the festival.
Three free kids concerts will take place at Walter Hall.
With a theme of Canadian Sesquicentennial, the festival features Canadian artists including Andrew Wan, James Ehnes, Jonathan Crow, Martin Beaver and the St. Lawrence String Quartet.
