Classical music festival hits Toronto

The Toronto Summer Music Festival kicks off Wednesday, bringing classical music to three Toronto concert halls for three weeks.

The festival features concerts, Q&As, open rehearsals and master classes. Individual tickets start at $20, and passes range from $416 to $733.

Want to enjoy the classical music, but not the price tag? Heliconian Hall will host free 12 p.m. concerts and pay-what-you-can 5 p.m. concerts on various dates throughout the festival.

Three free kids concerts will take place at Walter Hall.