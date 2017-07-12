News / Toronto

Toronto Summer Music Festival hits Toronto

Andrew Wan will perform at the Toronto Summer Music Festival

Torstar News Service

The Toronto Summer Music Festival kicks off Thursday, bringing classical music to three Toronto concert halls for three weeks.

The festival features concerts, Q&As, open rehearsals and master classes. Individual tickets start at $20, and passes range from $416 to $733.

Want to enjoy the classical music, but not the price tag? Heliconian Hall will host free 12 p.m. concerts and pay-what-you-can 5 p.m. concerts on various dates throughout the festival.

Three free kids concerts will take place at Walter Hall.

With a theme of Canadian Sesquicentennial, the festival features Canadian artists including Andrew Wan, James Ehnes, Jonathan Crow, Martin Beaver and the St. Lawrence String Quartet.

