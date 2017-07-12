Meet Brendan Healy, Brampton's new artistic director

It's a got a vibrant downtown, a young, diverse population, and a brand new artistic director who's ready to make it a theatre destination.

Welcome to Brampton.

The city has just hired Brendan Healy, former artistic director of downtown Toronto's Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, to work on a master plan for culture.

Just don't try and tell him culture doesn't already exist in Brampton.

"What made we want to take this role on was really the city itself," said Healy, who's been in his new role of artistic director for performing arts for about two and a half weeks.

"I think there's a kind of eclectic dynamic energy in the people here that I was really drawn to," he added of his new home.

"It speaks to a kind of innovative spirit in Brampton right now."

Healy will oversee programming at three venues in Brampton, including the Rose Theatre, and work to connect artistic communities. The city has struggled with a reputation as a dull bedroom community, which he's already trying to fight.

"There's a kind of trope that exists," he said. "An attitude — 'we've got to bring culture to the suburbs' — which I personally just don't agree with."

The city of almost 600,000 is experiencing a population boom: according to the census, the population grew by 13 per cent between 2011 and 2016. Brampton is trying to position itself as a major urban centre and sees culture as one of the pillars to build on, Healy said.

Part of that vision is elevating and supporting communities and inspiring artists to be as creative as they can be, including those in the large South Asian community.