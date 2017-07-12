NewsAlert: Home Capital names veteran of Canadian mortgage industry as new CEO
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Home Capital Group Inc. has appointed a veteran of the Canadian financial services and mortgage industry as its new chief executive officer.
Yousry Bissada, 57, is currently CEO of Kanetix Ltd. and a director of Equity Financial Holdings Inc.
More to come.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
Why I believe in bike lanes — and you should too: Adam van Koeverden
-
Tory's Toronto
Halifax could have been home — but wasn’t: Matt Elliott on why Toronto is better
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's Twitter bike cop a 'crucial' part of evolution into great cycling city: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto councillor pulls ‘intersectional’ motion that clashed with Black activists: Paradkar