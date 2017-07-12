Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Greater Toronto Area
Environment Canada says Toronto can expect to see at least 50 mm of rain and wind gusting up to 90 km/h.
It’s going to be a wet and messy commute for the afternoon drive as Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the GTA.
The weather agency says thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and could persist overnight.
Forecasts also call for heavy rainfall and wind gusts of 90 km/h. Environment Canada says Toronto will see up to a total of 50 millimetres of rainfall will fall down.
The weather agency says the public should watch out for flash flood, water pooling on roads, and the threat of lightning.
The weather agency issues thunderstorm watches when there is a possibility of thunderstorms producing large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.
Toronto will reach a daytime high of 26 C.
