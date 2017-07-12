TIFF calls for more female voices in film

The Toronto International Film Festival is calling for more female voices in Canadian film and committing to a five-year plan to encourage participation, skills and opportunities for women in the industry.

The Share Her Journey campaign seeks to raise $500,000 in 2017 to jump-start gender-equality initiatives.The goals include a three-month residency for emerging female creators, a new producer’s accelerator program for women, and resources for educators to support classroom discussions on women and gender in cinema.

The lack of women both behind and in front of the camera is a problem that's been plaguing the industry, and came up recently at the Cannes Film Festival where actress Jessica Chastain spoke out about it.

In 2016, only 7 per cent of the top 250 films at the box office were directed by women, 29 per cent of all protagonists in the top 100 films were female, and only 32 per cent of all speaking characters in the top 100 films identified as women, according to statistics quoted by TIFF.

Ambassadors from various points in their careers have been invited to share their stories through videos on TIFF's website.

Nineteen-year-old Carol Nguyen, a graduate of Toronto’s Etobicoke School of the Arts and current film student in Montreal, is the youngest voice. Described by TIFF as “a teen film wunderkind who has dominated the TIFF Next Wave division of Jump Cuts,” she took home the top prizes there in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“As a Vietnamese woman and young person, I have very few role models of Asian filmmakers," Nguyen told Metro.

"There are so many diverse filmmakers out there, but right now there is only one voice on screen. It is impossible to represent someone when only one view on the world is articulated."