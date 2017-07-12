Man freed after hours trapped between two buildings near Queen and Sherbourne
The ordeal to free the man involved firefighters breaching a wall in one of the buildings hemming the man in so they could get to him.
Toronto Fire freed a man Tuesday evening who spent hours stuck in a narrow space between two buildings on Sherbourne St.
The call for assistance came in around 8:20 p.m., after the man was found and had apparently been trapped for five hours, Toronto Fire said.
Platoon Chief James Green said the gap between the buildings was “no more than eight inches wide.”
The man had little circulation in his arms and legs and was unable to move, he continued. Initial efforts were made to pull the man out with ropes but he was too weak to grab them.
The ordeal led to firefighters breaching a wall in one of the buildings hemming the man in so they could get to him.
“It took us over two hours,” said District Chief Bill Bygrave, who was on the scene. “The wall was over 19-inches thick … It was quite time consuming, a lot of work for the crews.”
The rescue was all the more challenging because the man’s leg was twisted underneath him, making it difficult to pull him through the breached hole in the wall.
The man was freed shortly before 11 p.m., and was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital by ambulance. Toronto Fire officials don’t know the extent of his possible injuries.
“His vitals are all good, we were communicating with him the whole time,” said Bygrave.
While the man told firefighters he had fallen from a roof into the narrow gap between the buildings, Bygrave said the exact circumstances remain unclear.
“We don’t believe he jumped,” he said. “We believe he went in there for some reason … who knows what he was doing. But he got in there and he got in there way deep.”
Bygrave said the incident may not actually be unusual.
“We get a lot of entrapment calls,” he said. “This one, in between two buildings like this, has happened before but of course it doesn’t happen too often.”
Toronto Fire said a police victims fund or house insurance should cover the cost of the breached wall.
With files from The Canadian Press
